Kartik Aaryan Fans Go Crazy as They Spot Him in Ahmedabad, Actor Shares Video of Crowd Following Him

Kartik Aaryan has a huge loyal fan base and well, why not? He has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with all his hard work. The actor, who recently arrived in Ahmedabad to shoot for his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, decided to explore the streets here. And wherever he goes, his fans sure follow. And yes, by this we mean literally.

A video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram shows how a huge crowd followed Kartik Aaryan and chanted his name as the actor explored the local streets. While security managed to keep the Bollywood star safe, Kartik couldn’t help but record the special moment on his camera. Even the actor posted a video on his social media handle and captioned the short clip, “Aapka Pyaar" with a red heart emoticon. If you missed watching it, take a look below:

Fans went gaga over the video. One of the social media users wrote, “The craze for youuuu !!!!!! K," another penned, “You deserve it kartik." A third one also expressed love on the post by commenting, “Kartik, Kartik, Kartik." Many others dropped heart and fire emoticons on the post.

Surely, Kartik Aaryan’s fanbase is unmatchable. Previously, speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kartik said he was grateful for all the love and blessings from his fans. “I am lucky enough to have earned a loyal fanbase that I don’t want to lose ever. And I love my fans immensely. And my fan base is something that nobody can snatch away from me," he had said.

Work-wise, Kartik Aaryan is busy shooting his film Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. The film, which is scheduled to hit the theatres in June of next year, is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The movie is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Apart from Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik also has Freddy and Shehzada in his pipeline. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Alaya F in Freddy and will reunite with Kriti Sanon for Shehzada.

