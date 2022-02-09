Kartik Aaryan Finishing 'Final Touches' Of Shehzada, To Start Sameer Vidwans' Next In March With Kiara Advani

Kartik Aaryan is a busy man lately. The actor was last reported to be filming his upcoming film Shehzada, a remake of the hit Allu Arjun movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Now, a new report suggests that Kartik is wrapping the ‘final touches’ to Shehzada and will soon dive into the making of his film with Sameer Vidwans, which is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The yet-to-be-titled movie was previously titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

The movie was announced last June but soon after it received backlash for the title. The makers decided to drop the name but are yet to announce the new title. While fans wait to see what the film would be called, Mid-Day reports that Kartik and Kiara Advani will be kick-starting filming for the project in March.

The report quoted a source stating, “The film was originally scheduled to start in December, but the third wave put the brakes on the plans. Kartik is currently finishing his pending commitments, including brand endorsements and the final touches to Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada. The leading lady too has been busy with brand shoots. The duo, who will soon kick off promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will juggle the shoot of the love story with the promotional activities." This would mark Kartik and Kiara’s second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He also has Freddy in the pipeline.

Kartik was also in the news last month after the producer of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo accused him of being unprofessional. Speaking with India Today, Manish Shah said, “The makers of Shehzda were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of Rs 40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him." However, the makers of Shehzada later clarified that Kartik never asked for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi release to be held back.

