Manisha Koirala Heaps Praises on ‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aaryan, Says 'He Has a Bright Future'

Kartik Aaryan is set to entertain audiences in 2023 with a series of projects lined up including Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha. When the first glimpse of Shehzada was released, it left everyone stunned, as it revealed a new and promising avatar of Kartik in an action-packed role. Apart from Kartik, the upcoming remake of Telugu super hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also stars Kriti Sanon and Manisha Koirala in crucial roles. Actress Manisha Koirala, who is set to make a comeback of sorts with the film, has now opened up about her experience working with Kartik Aaryan in the film.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress heaped praises on Kartik and said, “I think Kartik Aaryan is a very talented, hard-working and humble person. He understands the character and brings out something new. I also like the choice of films that he has made. He has a very bright future in the industry". She added that she is really looking forward to Shehzada’s release because the film had turned out well.

In Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in an action avatar. The actor dropped his first look from the film on his birthday, November 22. “Jab baat FAMILY pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte…ACTION karte hain !! A Birthday Gift from your Shehzada," he wrote.

The film is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and promises to be backed with comedy, drama, and romance in addition to action. In the movie, Manisha Koirala will play Kartik Aaryan’s on-screen mother, reprising Tabu’s role from the original.

Apart from Kartik and Manisha, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Pritam has composed tracks for the film. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Krishan Kumar, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill, Shehzada is set to hit the theatres on February 10.

