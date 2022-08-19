Kartik Aaryan Gets The Biggest of All Rewards As He Finds Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Fan In a Street Vendor; Watch

When Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released earlier this year, the film impressed everyone and broke several records at the box office. With the film, Kartik delivered one of the biggest grossers of the year and also gave Bollywood a much-needed respite post the pandemic. Even months after its release, the buzz around the movie has not died down. Recently, Kartik Aaryan met a Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fan in a young street vendor.

Taking to his social media, the actor dropped an adorable video in which he can be seen interacting with a young street vendor about his movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The vendor tells the superstar how much he loved the movie as he had also gone to watch it. The two also does the signature step of the film before. In the caption, Kartik wrote, “No Reward bigger than this ❤️ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 "

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20 and also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani in key roles apart from Kartik. The film gained positive reviews from all and earned over Rs 250 crore worldwide. Later, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Kartik also talked about how he never thought that the film will be such a hit at the box office. The actor mentioned that the film helped Bollywood revive from the losses the industry faced during the pandemic. “I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations," he said.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. The shooting of the film has been completed. The movie is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee in key roles. Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. While the release date of the film has not been officially announced so far, it is likely to hit theatres in February next year. Besides this, he will also be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani once again for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

