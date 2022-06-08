Kartik Aaryan Has a Witty Reply to Fan Asking About His Wedding Plans: 'Eligible Se Taken Toh Karao'

Even Kartik Aaryan couldn’t evade the shaadi question. The actor hosted an Ask Kartik session on Twitter on Tuesday night and fielded all kinds of questions from fans. From speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s box office success to his interest in starring in a Marvel movie, he spoke about many subjects. Eventually, Kartik addressed a question about his wedding plans.

A fan called Kartik the most eligible bachelor in the industry and asked him if he has plans of getting married anytime soon. “What about marriage plans Mr most eligible bachelor," the fan tweeted. Kartik had a witty response ready. The actor said, “Eligible se taken toh karao phir marriage ki baat karenge. Eligible eligible mein single hi reh jaoonga (Get me into a relationship first, then we shall talk about marriage. I might end up single only.)"

Advertisement

Although Kartik has reaffirmed that he is single, rumours rose and died soon after earlier this summer that he and Kriti Sanon were dating. The actors, who will be seen in Shehzada, had fans thinking that they are together. However, the actors did not address these rumours.

Kartik was also rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan in late 2019 and early 2020 when the actors were filming Love Aaj Kal. However, ahead of the film’s release, it was reported that they had parted ways.

While we hope Kartik finds his partner soon, the actor has been busy on the work front. His latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has done good business at the box office, collecting over Rs 150 crore in three weeks. The actor will now be seen in Freddy and Shehzada. He also has Captain India with Hansal Mehta in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.