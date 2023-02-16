Kartik Aaryan has been going places for the promotion of his film Shehzada, which is set to hit the theatres tomorrow. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to make his upcoming film a huge success, and just hours before the movie’s release, the actor introduced an exciting offer for his fans, that too in the most adorable way!

In a video posted on his official Instagram handle, the actor is seen mocking a call with a toddler who is seen playing with a phone. The actor is seen telling the kid about the song ‘Character Dheela 2.0’ and says that it isn’t ‘Diaper Geela’ (wet diaper).The actor then asks the kid if he is coming to watch the film, as his movie has buy one get one ticket free offer on advance booking. He also said that his film isn’t a scary one, (just like his last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), but said that the little one should come with two diapers as he could wet them because of humour factor in the film. The video has left his fans in splits and scores of his followers dropped laughing emoticons as they loved the video.

Kartik captioned the video as, “SHEHZADA OFFER - BUY 1 GET 1 FREE ❤️❤️For 17th FEB ❤️ USE THE PROMO CODE - Shehzada BOOK NOW via BOOK MY SHOW. LINK IN BIO."

Advertisement

Take a look at the video here:

The Kartik Aaryan – Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada directed by Rohit Dhawan is all set to hit screens this Friday. The film, which was initially slated to release last week, was pushed back as a mark of respect to the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. Now, all set to enthral the audience Kartik and Kriti will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. As per reports, Shehzada has managed to sell 11,400 tickets for its first day alone across three major national multiplex chains. In fact, PVR has registered 6,600 ticket sales, Followed by INOX with a sale of 2,600 and Cinepolis that saw 2,200 tickets being sold. While the advance booking for the first day of Shehzada has indicated a positive trend, trade expectation state that the business of the film will received a big boost from spot bookings and single screen theatres in mass dominated circuits.

. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, Manish Koirala, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here