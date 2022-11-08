Kartik Aaryan Has 'No Time' to Invest in Relationship; Rishab Shetty's Kantara OTT Release Delayed?

On Tuesday morning, a report of Kartik reportedly dating Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan went viral. Pashmina is the daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan and the niece of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. The Pinkvilla report suggested that the duo has been spending a lot of time with each other of late. However, a source close to Kartik has now confirmed to us that Kartik is very much single.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara continues to bask in the praise from all corners of the country. Despite running in theatres for over a month now, having been originally released on September 30, the craze surrounding the Kannada action thriller refuses to dwindle. Owing to the same, the makers of this Rishab Shetty-starrer have reportedly decided to push the film’s OTT release date.

Weeks after speculations, the release of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush has been postponed. Initially, the film was supposed to hit the silver screens on January 12, next year but now the film is gearing up for its release on June 16, next year. The makers officially announced the date on Monday and stated that the postponement was made to rework the film’s VFX and make it a memorable visual experience. But now Salaar is also in talks of getting its new release date.

The equations in the Bigg Boss house are continuing to change and hoW! Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta don’t seem to be friends anymore. In a new promo shared by Colors TV on their official Twitter handle, we see Tina Datta announcing that Sumbul doesn’t want to stay in the house, during the nominations. Post this, we clearly see Sumbul getting disappointed as she used to be a close friend of the actress. We also see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who was good friends with Archana Gautam called her ‘Gaddar’. All this happened during the nominations task when the contestants saw the real faces of their friends.

Actors Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon have ruled the hearts of the audiences through their powerful performances and enigmatic screen presence. For the first time, the three beauties and leading ladies come together on screen for a comic caper ‘The Crew’. The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of ‘Veere Di Wedding’, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor who reunite to bring to the audiences a cocktail of drama and comedy.

