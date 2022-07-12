Kartik Aaryan Has The Best Reaction To Ayushmann Khurrana's Saawariya Pose In a Towel

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently received critical acclamation for essaying the role of undercover agent Joshua in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek. Now, it appears that the Vicky Donor actor is spending some quality time and relaxing. Recently, he took to social media to share a shirtless photo of himself standing by the balcony, thereby sending the internet abuzz. Not only fans but a slew of prominent celebs including Kartik Aaryan reacted to his post.

While clicking the picture, Ayushmann Khurrana went into a ‘Saawariya’ mode and stood only wearing a towel in front of the camera to tease his fans. Flaunting his muscular physique, Khurrana decided to play a fun game with his followers. In the caption, the actor asked his online family to add a fake location to his photo. “Where am I? Wrong answers only," the caption read.

Fans played along and added funny anecdotes to the question. However, it was Kartik Aaryan’s reaction that stole the entire limelight. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star commented, “Mere kamre mein (In my room)" to answer his question. When the reply caught the attention of Ayushmann Khurrana, he immediately responded, “Kartik Aaryan aa bhi sakta hoon. I’m sure main zyada durr nahi hoon (Kartik Aaryan I can come. I’m not that far away)." The quick display of bromance between the prominent celebs has taken social media by storm.

Notably, Kartik Aaryan wasn’t the only one who gave a witty response to Khurrana’s post. Siddhant Chaturvedi, Richa Chadha, and Arjun Kapoor also joined the bandwagon. While Chaturvedi said, “Secs before the Saawariya drop," Arjun Kapoor commented, “Andheri". Meanwhile, Richa Chadha wrote, “Chinchpokli Bunder."

In terms of work, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek. He currently has a slew of projects in the pipeline. Khurrana will next share the screen space with actor Rakul Preet Singh in Anubhuti Kashyap’s social comedy film Doctor G. The movie also stars Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles. Besides this, he also has a project titled An Action Hero in his kitty.

