Kartik Aaryan Holds Birthday Girl Kiara Advani Close in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' First Look; Watch

On Kiara Advani’s birthday, Kartik Aaryan shared the first look of the duo from their upcoming movie ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ which was earlier titled ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’. The original title was met with criticism.

In the film, Kartik will essay the role of SatyaPrem while Kiara will be seen as Katha. Kartik posted the picture on Kiara’s birthday in which he held Kiara close. In the photo, Kiara wears a white outfit while Kartik dons a grey T-shirt and a black jacket. He also added background music to the post. Sharing it he wrote, “Happy Birthday Katha!! Tumhaara (Your) SatyaPrem (red heart emoji) #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani."

This will mark Kartik and Kiara’s reunion after their recent blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which garnered over Rs 200 crores at the box office. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is currently shooting for Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala. It is a remake of Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead.

Recently, producer Sajid Nadiadwala made a grand announcement about his next big project featuring Kartik in the lead role. The movie will be helmed by none other than Kabir Khan who has previously delivered box office hits like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger.

The yet-to-be-titled film that would be jointly produced by Sajid and Kabir is touted to be a big scale production which is based on a true story. The makers have also confirmed that Kartik Aaryan would be seen in a unique avatar that would be totally different from all his previous acting stints.

