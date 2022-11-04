Kartik Aaryan Inaugurates Ajay Devgn’s NY Cinemas in Ahmedabad, Latter Says ‘Thank You’; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s new venture with NY Cinemas has opened a new matinee theatre in the city of Ahmedabad. The move comes to provide a premium movie-watching experience with unique features that Ahmedabad has never experienced before. The inauguration of the new theatre that took place on Friday, November 4, was attended by Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor took to Twitter to give fans a glimpse of the inauguration event that was attended by hundreds of moviegoers.

In the clip, Kartik Aaryan addresses the sea of fans by panning the camera towards them as the title song of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 plays in the background. The fans who appear to utterly rejoice, erupt in hoots and cheers, and instantly the actor records the special video. While sharing the clip, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Afer successful opening in theatres to opening theatres." Watch the video below:

To appreciate Kartik Aaryan’s gesture, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to thank the former. The Singham star also suggested to Kartik that next time they should visit the theatre together. He wrote, “Hi, Kartik Aaryan, thank you for visiting our NY Cinemas theatre in Ahmedabad. Next time, we should do the exercise together. It’ll be (heart-eyed emoji).”

According to a report by Outlook, the cinema theatre of Ajay Devgn is located at Amrakunj at Motera Road. Spread across 25,000 square feet, the new theatre has four auditoriums, a filmy lounger, a Live Kitchen, and a mocktail bar. Reportedly, the live kitchen and mocktail bar is created to suit the liking of locals.

The new place offers a 320-seater Dolby ATMOS screen, with over 75 reclining seats consisting of all four screens that can play 3D movies. About Ajay Devgn’s new venture, NY Cinemas has already made its presence in Gujarat at Bhuj Surendranagar. After opening in Ahmedabad, they will also shortly open in Suraj, Anand and Rajkot as well.

