Kartik Aaryan Joins Ayushmann Khurrana For Diwali Bash, Engages in Fun Banter As He Promotes Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap hosted a star-studded pre-Diwali bash at their Mumbai residence on Sunday, two days after the release of the actor’s film, Doctor G. Ayushmann engaged in banter with Kartik Aaryan, whose luck seemed to have helped him win big moolah at the party. In the clip posted on Instagram, Ayushmann flaunted his bromance with Kartik. The duo can be seen laughing and having a fun conversation as Kartik flaunted a wad of money. “This man won money not only at the box office but also at the Diwali bash," the Doctor G actor can be heard saying.

Kartik Aaryan has become the most bankable star in Bollywood of late. The actor managed to deliver a hit, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, at a time when almost every big film tanked at the box office.

The video ends with Kartik appealing to fans to go watch Ayushmann’s latest release, Doctor G, in their nearby or far away theatres. For the outfit, Ayushmnann was seen wearing a black kurta pyjama while Kartik opted for a blue-white kurta pyjama.

Captioning the video, Ayushmann wrote, “Yeh aadmi chahta hai ki Doctor G ko box office par paise milne chahiye!! Kartik Aaryan," with heart and money emojis.

All from Kartik Aaryan, and Karan Johar to Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday to Taapsee Pannu joined Ayushmann and Tahira for the party. The newly married couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal also graced the party. Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Akriti were also spotted party. The guest list included Neha Dhupia, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia, Sonali Bendre, Huma Qureshi, producer Dinesh Vijan, and filmmaker Guneet Monga among others

Directed by debutant Abubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G stars Ayushmann and Rakul Preet in the lead roles. The actor plays a hesitant gynaecologist on screen. Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha also have pivotal parts in the film.

