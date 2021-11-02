Kartik Aaryan Joins the League of Highest Paid Actors, Charges Rs 21 Crore for His Upcoming Film

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is joining the ensemble as one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry. The 30-year-old actor has reportedly charged Rs 21 crore for the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake, Shehzada. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor has charged a hefty amount for his next movie which will also star Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source who informed that the actor is steadily making his space among the top stars of the industry and his remuneration only goes on to indicate his rising popularity. The actor has charged a sum of Rs 21 crore for the upcoming action comedy, which is his “highest for a single theatrical film till date," mentioned the report. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a 2018 Telugu movie which starred Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun in lead roles. The Hindi remake of the film will be helmed by Rohit Dhawan, brother of actor Varun Dhawan.

The source speaking to Bollywood Hungama also mentioned that Kartik is flexible in terms of adjusting his fees based on the genre and appeal of the film in the market. The actor has charged Rs 15 crore for his another upcoming romantic comedy with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie will be directed by Sameer Vidwan and also star Kiara Advani.

Bollywood Hungama reported that since Vidwan’s film was required to be made in a certain budget, Kartik obliged the producers and cut down his fees. Whereas, Shehzada is being touted as a big-budget commercial entertainer which is expected to make a notable box office collection like it’s Telugu counterpart. Hence, the actor went ahead with the premium fees. The report also mentions that the producers were comfortable accommodating Kartik’s request given his popularity.

Kartik will soon be seen in Netflix India’s upcoming thriller titled Dhamaka. The movie will be available for streaming from November 19.

