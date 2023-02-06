Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were seen as the guests in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The Luka Chuppi duo was welcomed by the comedy show’s host Kapil Sharma to promote their upcoming film Shehzada. Kartik and Kriti made a grand entry on the stage while dancing to their film’s song Munda Sona Hoon Main. During their conversation, Kapil Sharma revealed to the audience that Kartik is not only the lead in Shehzada but has also produced his forthcoming film.

“Producer bhi ban gaye (you are even a producer now)," said Kapil and added, “Producer mann se bane ho, ya phir aapki fees itni bad gayi, apne aap ko sign karne ke liye producer banna pada (You wanted to become a producer or has your fee increased so much that you had become a producer as well to sign yourself)?"

Responding to this, the Love Aaj Kal actor hilariously answered, “Aapne dekha hoga, producer ke bahut saare naam aa rahe hain, mujhe sign karne ke liye ek producer nahin kar paaega. 4-5 lage, toh mujhe khud hi banna pada (As you can see, there are the names in the producers’ list for Shehzada. It’s not possible for just one producer to sign me. It required 4-5 producers and so I had to become a producer myself)."

Later in the episode, Kapil also asked Kartik’s mother if she has been looking for a girl for him. “Last time when I came, I found a girl but she is not here," she replied. The host then said that the girl was not present there, “Woh chali gayi (she has left now)," he informed.

Talking about Shehzada, the film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and was originally set to hit theatres on February 10. However, its release date has now been pushed to February 17, as Pathaan continues to dominate the box office. Recently, Kartik also visited the national capital for promoting his film. Sharing a glimpse of the same on his Instagram handle, Kartik wrote, “Your love makes me unstoppable ❤️ #Shehzada 👑".

Pritam composed the music for Shehzada, which is bankrolled by Kartik Aaryan, Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill. Apart from Kartik, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar.

