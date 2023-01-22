Kartik Aaryan Justifies His Rs 20 Cr Dhamaka Fee, Says '20 Din Mein Paise Double Kar Deta Hoon'

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up to amaze everyone with his acting skills in Shehzada. Prior to this, the actor had an exciting 2022 after his film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 emerged as a blockbuster. Not only this, the actor also received praise for his intense avatar in Freddy. Thus, it’s evident that Kartik Aaryan has managed to climb the highest rungs of the ladder in such a short time. However, do you know that the actor, who charged Rs 1.25 lakh for his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is now earning Rs 20 crore for a 10-day shoot?

Kartik Aaryan recently appeared on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat. On the show, the actor was pointed out that he has become ‘so obsessed’ with himself that after earning ‘sava lakh (Rs 1.25 lakh)’ in his first film (Pyaar Ka Punchnaama), he was now asking for Rs 20 crore. To this, Kartik Aaryan meekly replied, “Woh to dus din ke hain (This was for 10 days)."

Advertisement

While the actor quickly clarified and claimed that he was just joking, the journalist exclaimed, “No, you are not joking. For the film you shot during the Covid-19 pandemic in 10 days, you took ₹20 crore."

Following this, Kartik justified his fee and explained, “Sir yeh kiya tha corona ke time pe, par kya mein aise dicuss kar sakta hoon apni fees, mujhe nahi pata. Par haan woh ek film (Dhamaka) aise bani aur dus din ka shoot tha uska. Woh mera remuneration tha aur main dus din mein kya, bees din mein paise double kar deta hoon apne producers ke, toh banta hai (Yes, during the Covid-19 pandemic I had shot for the film for 10 days and that was my remuneration. I make my producers earn double the money in 20 days, so I think I deserve what I am paid)."

The actor also stated, “I have always seen myself as no. 1, slowly people are also getting to know that and are seeing me like that. But the audience’s love is what matters the most to me. I am desperate for their love and only for that am I obsessesed with myself and want to give hit films… there’s only one Shehzada (prince) in the film industry."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of Shehzada, which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film will hit theatres on February 10, 2023. Besides Shehzada, Kartik also has Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Hera Pheri 3 in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here