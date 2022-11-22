Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Twin in Yellow on the Sets of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, See Leaked Pic

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani delivered one of the biggest hits of this year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. After the success of the horror-comedy, the actors have once again come together for a film titled SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The duo began the shooting of the film a couple of weeks ago. Now, a photo has been leaked from the sets which sees Kartik and Kiara twinning in yellow as they prepare for their scene.

In the photo, Kartik can be seen wearing a yellow kurta and holding two files in his hand. He seems to be discussing something serious with Kiara’s character who is standing in front of him. She can be seen wearing a yellow lehenga choli.

Take a look at the photo:

A couple of days back, Kartik took to his Instagram stories to share a black and white picture where he can be seen sitting visually exhausted with the director of the film Sameer Vidhwans and other team members. The actor has one hand placed on his cheeks. Sharing the same, he wrote, “#SatyapremKiKatha. In Between takes."

The film that was originally titled Satya Narayan Ki Katha resulted in a social media outrage due to its title. Owing to the controversy, the makers had decided to change the name to SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Touted to be an epic love story, the musical- romantic-drama will also star Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Ritu Shivpuri, Arnob Khan Akib, Mahru Sheikh and Bhargav Polara. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 29 June 2023.

Besides SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan has a lot of films lined up. He will be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Aashiqui 3 and Captain India. It is also being reported that Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Hera Pheri 3.

