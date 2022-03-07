Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Are All Smiles as They Announce Schedule Wrap Of Shehzada; See Pic

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday announced a schedule wrap on his much-talked-about film Shehzada. The Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety star took to social media and shared an all smiles selfie with her co-star in the film Kriti Sanon.

In the picture, Kartik and Kriti are seen flashing their million-dollar while she hugs the Dhamaka actor from the back and rests her arm his shoulder. Kartik Aaryan is seen dressed in a brown shirt, on the other hand, Kriti sported a white crew-neck T-shirt. Announcing the wrap, the Love Aaj Kal actor wrote, “Ek aur schedule wrap hua #Shehzada," and added a crown emoticon.

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to congratulate the duo on the completion of the shoot.

Earlier on Sunday, Kartik had shared a video of traveling through the lanes on Mumbai to the sets of his film, on his Instagram story. He added a clapboard emoji and wrote “#Shehzada" in the video.

For the unversed, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie is a romantic-drama flick and has been directed by Rohit Dhawan. It is scheduled for release on November 4, 2022. The other cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. The film is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna and Aman Gill.

Talking about his upcoming movies, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy next. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit theatres on May 20 this year. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been directed by Anees Bazmee. Kartik will be seen along with Kiara Advani, Tabu and Abhinay Raj Singh in this film.

Freddy has been directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Kartik will be seen along with Alaya F and Tripti Agarwal in this film.

