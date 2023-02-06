Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for the release of Shehzada. The film has already been creating quite a buzz with its songs. Shehzada’s Munda Sona Hoon Main song has particularly enthralled film buffs with its groovy beats. Recently, Kriti shared an unseen behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of the song to offer fans an insight into what goes on behind making a hit number.

In the video, Kriti and Kartik can be seen having a great time while shooting for the song. While sharing the amusing video, the actress wrote, “The madness behind the hotness of Munda Sona song."

Soon after the video was shared, fans rallied to the comment section and showered love on their favourite on-screen couple. “There is no one is better than you in the whole film industry. You are the most beautiful and gorgeous," a fan wrote. Another suggested that Kriti and Kartik should get married as they look great together.

Munda Sona Hoon Main has been shot in the exotic locales of Mauritius. This song has been composed by Pritam and crooned by Diljit Dosanjh and Nikhita Gandhi. The video of the song features Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan looking absolutely stunning with the backdrop of the blue water, nature and beaches.

An official remake of Allu Arjun starrer Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Shehzada is one of the much-awaited releases of 2023. The plot revolved around the life of Bantu, played by Kartik Aaryan, who discovers his real family. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also featured Ronit Roy, Manish Koirala, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Shehzada also marks Kartik and Kriti’s second collaboration after the 2019 blockbuster Luka Chuppi. Shehzada was previously slated to hit the theatres on February 12 but was delayed by a week ‘out of respect’ for Shah Rukh Khan whose Pathaan was released on January 25. Shehzada will now release on February 17.

