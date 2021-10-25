Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Start Shooting for Shehzada, Actor Shares Glimpse From Set

Kartik Aryan is busy shooting back to back for his upcoming films and now the actor has started to shoot for his next flick, Shehzada. Co-starring Kriti Sanon, the film will be helmed by Rohit Dhawan. The actors announced the film a couple of days back on social media and now Kartik has taken to Instagram to share a glimpse from the set as they commenced shooting.

Sharing a picture of him holding the clapboard, he wrote, “#Shehzada 👑 Shuru…"

According to reports, the film is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, the movie will arrive in cinemas on November 4, 2022.

Billed as an action-packed, musical and family film, “Shehzada" began production on Tuesday with a massive set erected in the city. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

The film will be shot over various schedules in Mumbai and Delhi in the coming months. Both Aaryan and Sanon, who had earlier collaborated in the romantic-comedy “Luka Chuppi", have a packed slate.

Currently, Kartik has a lot on his plate. A couple of days back, he rapped the shoot of Freddy with Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the romantic thriller is riding on high expectations of fans. For his role in the movie, Kartik underwent a massive transformation and had put on 14 kilos. Talking about his incredible makeover, Kartik said that transformations are not limited to getting ripped, at times it involves putting on kilos. However, he mentioned that it is important to do it in a very supervised and safe manner.

Apart from Freddy, Kartik will be seen in the second instalment of horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee, and it also stars Kiara Advani in the lead. Next, he will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India.

Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, will feature in Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Adipurush, which will see her playing the iconic character of goddess Sita.

