Kartik Aaryan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Shehzada. The latest update is about the title track of the movie. Kartik released the song in Delhi’s iconic India Gate surrounded by a large crowd. The actor, who received wide adulation after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has shared glimpses from the event on Instagram. In the clip, Kartik is seen surrounded by a group of “cutolaaas” as the title track of Shehzada plays in the background. “Shehzada with Cutolaaas at India Gate.#ShehzadaTitleTrack #Shehzada 3 days to go,” he captioned the post.

Watch here:

Sonu Nigam has sung the title track of Shehzada. While the music has been composed by Pritam, Mayur Puri has penned lyrics. Listen to the full song here:

Kartik Aaryan surely had a “massively cute Shehzada Title Track launch.” In another video, the Bollywood star is seen performing the hook step of Shehzada's title track with a group of children. Watch the video:

Kartik Aaryan also shared glimpses of his hectic schedules in another Instagram post. He urged fans to watch Shehzaada with their love interests and friends. In the caption, he wrote, “Itni Mehnat kar raha hu, Film dekh lena (I am working so hard, please do watch the film).”

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada will open to theatres on February 17. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar and Paresh Rawal. It is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Shehzada's advance booking opened last week. Kartik Aaryan shared the update on Instagram with a new poster of himself and Kriti Sanon. “Baat Jab Shehzada ki ho toh Discussion nahin karte…Seedha Ticket Book Karte hain. Advance bookings are open now. Releasing next Friday,” he captioned the post.

Shehzada marks Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's second film together. Their first project was Luka Chuppi.

After Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Satya Prem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor also has Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has been roped in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. The star cast of the film also includes Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. Kriti also has Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. The film is directed by Om Raut.

