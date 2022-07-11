Kartik Aaryan who is currently vacationing alongside friends in Europe has been sharing snippets from his trip on social media every now and then. But, very recently the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor came across a man in Europe who was listening to old Bollywood numbers. Kartik recorded a video with the man and dropped it on his official Instagram account.

In the video, a man was seen listening to the song, Abhi Jinda Hu To Jee Lene Do from the 1995 film Naajayaz. The song was originally sung by Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Roop Kumar Rathod and Ila Arun. Towards the end of the video, Kartik was heard saying, “Love you for loving Bollywood songs."

In other pictures that Kartik shared on social media, he was seen flaunting his photography skills. Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. “Your pictures are sooo goood," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user requested his favourite actor to return to India and wrote, “Come backkk nowwww ."

Earlier, the actor also shared a picture from his trip, captioning it “Fun Fact - Beatles stayed in this same room Hope someone someday puts a photo saying Koki stayed here."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The film was released on May 20 and also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani in key roles. Recently, in an exclusive interview with News18, Kartik talked about how he never thought that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be such a hit at the box office. The actor mentioned that the film helped Bollywood revive from the losses the industry faced during the pandemic. “I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations," he said.

Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada opposite his Lukka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon.

