Kartik Aaryan Never Asked to Stop Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Version Release, Say Shehzada Producers

The producers of Shehzada have rallied behind Kartik Aaryan after reports claimed that the actor wanted the release of Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo be stopped.
Producer Bhushan Kumar says that they felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 25, 2022, 15:48 IST

The release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was stopped on request of Shehzada producers to Manish Shah of Goldmines, and the leading man of the film, Kartik Aaryan, never asked his producers of Shehzada to intervene or he never threatened to leave the film. Shehzada is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Manish Shah had claimed that Kartik threatened to ‘walk out’ of the film if the dubbed Hindi version of the original film was released in theatres.

The makers of the film have issued a statement saying that Kartik is a thorough professional and dedicated actor. It was the Shehzada producers, who on their own, requested to stop the release of the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “We, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producers decision and not actor." He further adds, “I have known Kartik since the begining of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actor, I have worked with."

Says director Rohit Dhawan, “Kartik’s intent and excitement for Shehzada is unquestionable. It’s been a joy working with him. As director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film."

Says producer Aman Gill, “After finding out about the Hindi Version release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo we the producers on our own requested Manishji to not release it. Kartik is going all out for Shehzada as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of most dedicated actors in the industry."

first published: January 25, 2022, 15:44 IST