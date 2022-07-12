Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt and Sunny Have Gala Time At Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Party; See Pics

Katrik Aaryan seems to be in a party mode ever since his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa wreaked havoc at the box office. Earlier, the actor was spotted at a Rolling Stones concert, and now, we got our hands on the actor attending another party. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was spotted celebrating the birthday of his Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 co-star Ishita Raj Sharma. This occasion saw him reuniting with his Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 team, including Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Ishita Raj Sharma and Sonnalli Seygall.

Several attendees took to their Instagram handles and shared pictures and clips as they met at Ishita’s birthday party. In a video, Kartik called himself a ‘social media manager’.

Advertisement

In the pictures posted by Nushrratt on her Insta Stories, we see all of them along with choreographer Bosco Martis as they posed for a picture. Kartik stood at the back along with Sunny while Omkar held Ishita from the back and Nushrratt Bharuccha stood in front of the group. All of them smiled for the lens.

As for their attires, Nushrratt sported a white dress while Kartik wore a black hoodie and jeans. Ishita was dressed in a black outfit, Omkar opted for a white shirt and denims and Sunny Singh wore a black outfit.

Advertisement

As we scroll further, we see Kartik posing with Nushrratt, Sunny, Omkar and Ishita as they laughed. Sharing the photo, Nushrratt tagged all of them and wrote, “Us!!!" Nushrratt also posted a selfie featuring herself, Sunny, Ishita and Kartik.

Advertisement

In one of the videos, Kartik was seen holding a phone and counting members in the group photo. As Nushrratt recorded the video, he said, “One second, I’m checking the tags. Don’t disturb." A smiling Nushrratt said, “He’s tagging everybody." Kartik replied, “Social media manager hoon main (I’m the social media manager)." Nushrratt simply tagged Kartik in the clip.

Advertisement

This isn’t all, Nushrratt also reshared a photo by Bosco featuring himself, Nushrratt and Kartik. Kartik clicked the selfie and Bosco posted it with the hashtag ‘moment’. He also tagged the two actors. Along with the photo, Nushrratt wrote, “Hahahahha Boskiii!!!" Sonnalli posted a selfie along with Nushrratt and Ishita. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @iamishitaraj from ur punchnama girls."

Released on 16 October 2015, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 is a romantic comedy film and is the sequel to the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The sequel is directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Panorama Studios Production.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has been shooting for Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada which is slated to release sometime in November. The actor would also feature in Sajid Nadiadwala’s production.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.