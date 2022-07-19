Kartik Aaryan On Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Success: Producers Told Me 'Tu 25 Din Mein Paise Double Kar Deta Hai'

Kartik Aaryan has been ruling headlines ever since his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a blockbuster. The Anees Bazmee’s directorial which earned more than Rs 230 crores worldwide has already set the benchmark high for upcoming films. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor disclosed that the producers of the film are immensely happy with him and revealed how they complimented him.

“Mere producers ne mujhe bola tha abhi, ki ‘Tu aesa actor hai jo 25 din mein paise double kar deta hain humare’ (My producers told me recently, ‘You’re such an actor who doubles our money in 25 days)," Kartik said.

“My producers are really happy with the kind of subjects that I’m choosing and the kind of return they get. I’m really happy about that. After all, this is a business. We do bring in the creative aspect. But eventually, you have to earn money also and that becomes very important for the final result," he added.

Kartik Aaryan further talked about the success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and shared how nobody expected it to be such a big hit. “The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is considered unreal. Nobody expected it to have this sort of business. It was very important too at this time and I give full credit to the entire team. Somebody told me this thing and I want to share it in a positive way…that after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 several people said that they didn’t miss Bhool Bhulaiyaa. And it’s a proud feeling for both the films," he said.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20 and also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani in key roles apart from Kartik. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18, Kartik talked about how he never thought that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be such a hit at the box office. The actor mentioned that the film helped Bollywood revive from the losses the industry faced during the pandemic. “I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations," he said.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has several films in his pipeline. He is all set to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan on a big-budget film. The actor will also feature in Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy alongside Alaya F. Besides this, he is currently shooting for Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. Kartik will also be a part of Hansal Mehta’s Captain India.

