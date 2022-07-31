Kartik Aaryan On Fee Hike: ‘Need to Find Balance as Don’t Want Hike to Seem Unreal’

Kartik Aaryan has proved his talent and star power with his last release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It had been one of the most successful Hindi films of the year, which managed to perform well at the box office for weeks, even after its OTT release. Thanks to the film’s success, rumours had been doing the rounds that Kartik has hiked his fee. Now, in a recent interview, he has shared his thoughts on hiking fees.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan said, “The digital and satellite rights of a film is sold depending on the name of an actor, producer, director and the team. If there is a hike in there, obviously it is normal that it will lead to a hike in everyone’s prices. However, if there isn’t any, we should keep that in mind. Whatever the case may be, I believe none of this should put extra pressure on a film. And I am a firm believer of this."

He also added, “If the film is able to earn a certain amount on the table, possibly because of the combined success rate of the director, producer and everyone related to the film, then it obviously is going to benefit everyone and there is nothing wrong with that. However, the problem is when it adds pressure and when numbers fail to match. You need to find a balance because you don’t want the hike to seem unreal."

After the rumours of Kartik’s fee hike started doing the rounds, producer Bhushan Kumar had refuted the news and had revealed that Kartik was accommodating and kept his fees minimal so that there was no pressure on the film. The producer even gifted the actor a swanky car after the film’s super success. Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India and Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

