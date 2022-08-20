Kartik Aaryan On His 11 Years In Bollywood: Did This On My Own With People Who Went For My Craft, Not Lineage

Kartik Aaryan is often hailed as a ‘self-made’ hero. The actor who made his Bollywood debut with the 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama has given several blockbuster movies to the industry. Whether it was Dhamaka or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan never failed to impress all with his top-notch performances. As the actor completes 11 years in the showbiz industry, in a recent interview, Kartik talked about his journey and revealed how a Gwalior boy became a superstar.

“We are a family of movie buffs. With my parents and my sister, I would always watch new releases at theatres or movies on television. I was so much in love with that world that I desperately wanted to be a part of it. It started with the dream to become a hero. It was so far-fetched for a boy growing up in a town like ours that nobody would have believed me even if I told them. It was not a plausible career option at all. Nobody in my school or at my home had an inkling that I wanted to take this path," Kartik told HT brunch.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor also shared how his groundwork in acting started when he was in class XI. “By the time I was in class XI, I was already hooked to acting. I would take videos of movie scenes, write down the dialogues, and try to perform them in my own way. I would thus create my own acting workshops. This practice continued even when I started acting in movies," he added.

The actor continued, “While my classmates were discussing their future professions and accordingly deciding on the stream for higher education, I fixed my goal as well. It was acting. I knew that if I had to pursue this, I needed to be in Mumbai. And for that, I needed a practical, viable plan. My parents had no clue that I wanted to become an actor and I didn’t know how they would react if I told them. So, I decided instead to try and get into a college in Mumbai, which would make them happy. Once in the city, I thought, I could give my Bollywood dream a shot!"

Kartik Aaryan went on to say that he is proud of himself for being what he is today. He also thanked people who supported him in his journey for trusting in his capabilities and not looking after his lineage. “I take pride in the fact that I have done this on my own and with the help of people who put their trust in my capabilities without knowing me. They went for the craft instead of lineage," he said.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. Besides this, he will also be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani once again for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

