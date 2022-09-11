Kartik Aaryan on His Journey to Stardom: People Knew Me Only as the Monologue Guy from Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Kartik Aaryan is having quite an eventful year. With Bhool Bhulaiya 2 becoming one of the most successful films of 2022, it has opened several avenues for the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor to woo over his audience. Currently, the actor has a number of projects under his kitty, like Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy alongside Alaya F, Rohit Dhawan’s action drama Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and a big budget film with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Adding to this repertoire, Kartik Aaryan has also been chosen for an Anurag Basu directorial Aashiqui 3 that is expected to be different from all the other roles he has previously done before. However, there was a time when his identity became synonymous with his famed monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Advertisement

During a CNN-News18 event, Kartik Aaryan opened up about this struggles as an actor in the industry and how he had to slug it off for seven years to finally achieve the kind of stardom he enjoys today. The actor recounted, “The journey has been very difficult. Thankfully, I started at 20, so I had a lot of time and it worked to my advantage. But it’s been a journey of ups and downs. For the longest time, people didn’t know my name. They just knew me as the monologue guy from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. It was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which made me a household name. The film came when I had already completed seven years in the industry and people weren’t aware that I exist."

The popular monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama was a rant on what men go through while in a romantic relationship with a woman. Though the dialogue earned him fame, it was also heavily criticised for being sexist and misogynistic. The seven-minute long monologue also remains iconic because it was shot in one take.

Kartik Aaryan also divulged his views on the plight of Indian cinema and the constant comparison with the films from down South. The Luka Chuppi actor expressed, “I feel good films are working irrespective of the language. The audience has become smarter and they want to be entertained. They are giving their time and money and they want to watch something good. As part of the industry, it is our responsibility to give them good content. We have many examples of good films that have come out this year and have done well."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for Sameer Vidwans’s directorial SatyaPrem Ki Katha, a musical romantic drama film that also features Jug Jug Jeeyo star Kiara Adavani. Coincidentally, the film is also being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to be released theatrically on 29 June 2023. The film has finally gone on floors.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha’ marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. The film was also embroiled in controversy over it’s previous name ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ that enraged a section of the society. Following the outrage, the name was changed to SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here