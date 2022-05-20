Kartik Aaryan On Relationship with Love Aaj Kal Co-Star Sara Ali Khan: ‘Not Everything Is Promotional’

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which starred Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead and released in 2020, had been grabbing headlines long before it had released. One of the major reasons behind that was Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan alleged relationship. The duo was often spotted together, hanging out. They would also join Ibrahim Ali Khan sometimes, and Kartik turned cheerleader for Sara as she did a ramp walk. However, the relationship seemed to have fizzled out around the release of the film, and they were not even in good terms for a long time. It also made people speculate if their relationship was just a promotional stunt for Love Aaj Kal. Now, Kartik Aaryan has opened up about it.

Kartik was busy promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In one of the interviews, he was asked whether the link up rumours with Sara were true, or just a promotional stint. Kartik told Navbharat Times, “No, no. There was nothing promotional there. How do I explain this? No dear, I mean, we are humans as well. Not everything is promotional. This is all that I will say on this topic."

It was at a recent award show that Kartik and Sara were seen greeting each other and exchanging pleasantries. The two had a fall out and were not on talking terms.

Sara had first admitted to having a crush on Kartik Arryan during an episode of Koffee With Karan. Her Simmba co-star had introduced the two, and after they were signed for a film together, fans were ecstatic. Kartik and Sara would even go out and meet.

In an earlier interview, Sara Ali Khan was asked if she had dated Kartik, to which she replied, “I am dating him in the film. That’s all that matters. Please come and watch us ‘dating’ for 2.5 hours on Valentine’s Day." But when asked specifically, she denied dating him.

