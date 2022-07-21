Kartik Aaryan On Rumours About His Cameo in Luv Ranjan's Next: 'It's a Big Question Mark'

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been making major strides in B-Town with his recent blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The Anees Bazmee directorial which earned more than Rs 230 crores worldwide has already set the benchmark high for upcoming films. In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor disclosed whether he would make an appearance in Luv Ranjan’s next that would feature Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Responding to the rumours about his supposed cameo, the actor stated that even though he shares a ‘good luck’ with the director, he can’t comment at the moment. He said, “Maine bhi uske baare mein padha question mark ke saath. I’d like to believe I am a lucky charm. He has been my lucky charm. We’ve had a great journey. Main uske baare mein jyada nahi bol sakta. Luv sir se hi uske baare mein pucha jayega toh behtar hoga (I also read about that with a question mark. I’d like to believe that I am his lucky charm. He has been my lucky charm. Our journey has been great. I can’t say much about the film. It would be better if you ask about him from Luv Sir only. It’s a big question mark)."

Kartik has previously collaborated with Luv Ranjan on a number of projects like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Akaash Vani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. In fact, he shot to fame because of the success of Luv Ranjan’s 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

The actor also talked about his equation with Ranbir Kapoor. He said, “We’ve been playing football. It sounds funny ki hum football bahut khelte hai saath mein. Aur filmon ki bhi baat karte hai jab bhi kuch na kuch hota hai. Last time when we met, we were in Abu Dhabi and playing a friendly match. (We’ve been playing football. It sounds funny that we play football a lot together. And we talk about movies whenever something or the other happens. Last time we met, we were in Abu Dhabi and playing a friendly match)."

Kartik has got quite a number of films in the pipeline. He is all set to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan in a big-budget film. The actor would also feature in Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy alongside Alaya F. Kartik is currently shooting for Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. Kartik will also be a part of Hansal Mehta’s Captain India.

