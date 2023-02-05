Kartik Aaryan is one of the much loved celebs in the industry. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor is an avid social media user and he often treats his fans to glimpses of his personal and professional life. Kartik is currently gearing up for the release of his film Shehzada, also starring Kriti Sanon. The duo recently visited the sets of Indian Idol 13 for the promotions of the film and a video from the show is going viral on social media.

In a video posted on his official Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan is seen perfectly lip syncing to the song Tera Yaar Hoon Main from 2018 released film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor left everyone including the contestants and Kriti Sanon impressed as they watch him create the magic through his eyes while lip syncing the lyrics. In the clip, we see Rishi Singh singing the song, while the camera’s focus lays on Kartik’s face. The actor’s acting skills left everyone stunned with scores of his fans chiming into the comments section and showering compliments.

Advertisement

One of the fans wrote, “Rooh kanpa dene wala talent. 🔥🔥," another fan commented,"Waaaahhhh star." A third fan commented, “When an actor expresses through his eyes >>."

Take a look at the video here:

Talking about Shehzada, the film is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and promises to be backed with comedy, drama, and romance in addition to action. Besides Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, it also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Pritam has composed tracks for the film. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan had said at the time of the trailer launch, “I’m grateful for people coming and watching my films in theatres and I hope the same thing happens with this film and with my future films, too. I hope Shehzada crosses the Rs 200 crore-mark. I’ll be very happy and the industry would also benefit. It’s a total family mass entertainer. So, I hope families come in large numbers."

Advertisement

Adding to this, Allu Aravind had expressed, “We’ll definitely break the record of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. That was a complete family entertainer, this is an even bigger family entertainer, and people are loving such films. This has everything: family, action, comedy, music. So, it’s sure to break Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (box office)’s record."

Meanwhile, Shehzada promises to be packed with comedy, drama, and romance in addition to action. Besides Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, it also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Pritam has composed tracks for the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here