Kartik Aaryan Posts Video of School Kids Waving at Him in Traffic Jam; Fans Say 'Star Ho To Aisa'

While getting stuck in traffic is frustrating for most of us, Kartik Aaryan had a memorable time. Wondering how? He had a heartwarming interaction with schoolchildren. This happened when the actor's car was stuck in traffic and a school bus passed next to him. The children were visibly excited at the sight of Aaryan and waved at the actor. Kartik returned the favour with a 'thank you'. While sharing the small clip of the instance on his Twitter account, Kartik wrote, “Traffic ho toh aisa" before ending it with a red heart emoticon.

Witnessing Kartik Aaryan being so down to earth towards his fans, several users took to the comments section and showered love upon him.

A comment reads, “Star ho toh aisa." One of the users wrote, “The love for you is unending and unconditional Kartik Aaryan and you will always rule our hearts. On all the roads of India, you will see this love.” Another one called him, “Next generation SRK".

Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada hit the theatres on February 17. The Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, also features Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles. However, the film failed to impress the audiences and critics. This has resulted in Shehzada not getting royal treatment at the box office. Talking about its first-weekend business, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that on its first weekend, Shehzada collected Rs 20 crore. Adarsh tweeted, “Shehzada doesn’t live up to the expectations… The weekend biz is below the mark… The big jump/turnaround on Sat and Sun - to improve its prospects - is clearly missing… Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.20 cr [+/-].”

Next, Kartik will be seen sharing the screen space with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani in Sameer Vidwans’ Satyaprem Ki Katha. The movie, which also features Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Shikha Talsania among others, is expected to release around June this year. The actor also has Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3. While the details about the movie have been kept under wraps, it is reported that in the movie he will share screen space with Jennifer Winget.

