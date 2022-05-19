Kartik Aaryan Praises Kangana Ranaut, Talks About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Clash With Dhaakad

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film that also stars Kiara Advani in the lead, will hit theatres tomorrow i.e on May 20. This means that Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will clash at the box office with Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal’s Dhaakad. Recently, Kangana Ranaut praised Kartik Aaryan during a press conference and praised his acting journey.

Days after, Kartik Aaryan reacted to the same in an interview with India.com and thanked Kangana for her kind words. He further heaped praises on the Dhaakad actress and said, “I am really happy unhone aise kiya. I watched that bit from her press conference where she said so. It feels good to know when appreciation comes from an actor like her who’s so good at her craft. Jinhone aaj tak performance par performance diye, unse jab aisi tareef mili toh main bahot khush hua."

In the same interview, Kartik Aaryan also talked about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad’s box office clash. He explained how both the movies are different and can entertain the audience simultaneously. “I think the trailer of their film is also fantastic. There’s a different audience for both films. I wish her the best and I know even that film would do well," the actor added.

For the unversed, Kangana was speaking at the launch of Dhaakad’s second trailer in Delhi when she praised Kartik Aaryan and said, “Nobody can get a solo release after the pandemic, naturally, owing to the backlog. There are many films, whether we talk about Hollywood or South films, each film is getting a mainstream release. So someone or the other comes in front. As far as Kartik is concerned, I like his work very much. I feel he is a person belonging to the current generation, who is standing on his own. He is doing his work, on his own calibre. He has come up on his own and I have a huge appreciation for him."

