Kartik Aaryan Recalls His Fan Boy Moment With Shah Rukh Khan, Says He Waited Outside Mannat

It is said that Mumbai is the city where dreams come true. Many aspiring actors reach the Maximum City with a heart full of dreams and eyes filled with hope. Getting starstruck is not a rare phenomenon here as celebrities are often spotted out and about in Mumbai. Kartik Aaryan started his journey in Bollywood in 2011 after completing his engineering and struggling as a model. The actor, who has moved from strength to strength with many successful films to his name, recently recalled a fanboy moment from his struggling days.

During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was the first celebrity with whom he clicked a selfie. He said, “So as a fan, I went outside Mannat (Shah Rukh Khan’s residence).” Kartik remembered, “As people say that Shah Rukh sir came out on Sundays to wave at fans, so I went there for that.”

Reminiscing about the moment when he clicked a selfie with SRK, Kartik shared that it happened when the superstar was getting away from the crowd.

Kartik’s last film was Dhamaka. The Netflix thriller directed by Ram Madhvani saw Kartik play a journalist. He has a busy and exciting year ahead of him with interesting projects in his kitty. Kartik will next tar in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu.

He will also feature in Rohit Dhawan's adaptation of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which starred Allu Arjun. The film titled Shehzada will also star Kartik’s Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. Last December, Kartik shared some in-between shooting updates from a schedule in New Delhi.

Kartik is also committed to star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller Freddy and Om Raut's yet-untitled 3D action film. He will work in Sameer Vidhwan's epic musical love saga Satyanarayan Ki Katha, Vasan Bala's yet-untitled superhero film based on Phantom and Hansal Mehta's social drama Captain India.

