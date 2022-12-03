Kartik Aaryan Recalls ‘The Lesson’ He Learnt After His Initial Films Got Scrapped

Kartik Aaryan is presently one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. In a year, when films have struggled at the box office, the actor delivered a hit like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, behind this recent success is Kartik’s hard work and perseverance over several years. During the promotion of his recent OTT release Freddy, Kartik opened up about the struggle of his initial days and revealed that there were times when he was cast in a film, but the project was cancelled. In an interview with Goodtimes, Kartik recounted how he would tell everyone about his ventures that eventually “didn't take off". The actor claimed that after that he realized the importance of not telling people anything ahead of time.

“Mere saath aesa bhi hua hai ki jo ek aadh film jo main almost lock hogaya hun aur, before my debut also, lekin it didn't take off. Aur maine pure jahaan mein bata diya tha ki 'Meri film hone wali hai' and it didn't take offf. Toh uske baad in fact ek bohut sahi cheeze maine yeh jaani ki kabhi kisiko batana mat (It happened to me that one or two films that were locked before my debut didn't take off. I told my friends and family that “my film will happen," but it didn't. After that, I realised you shouldn't tell anyone)."

The actor revealed that when he was doing Pyaar Ka Punchnama he never told anyone about it for fear of it getting scrapped. Kartik revealed that he didn't even tell his roommates that he was going on shoots. Instead, he told them that he was doing an internship at the Kokilaben hospital and that he would be there from morning until night. And when finally Pyaar Ka Punchnama's release date was set, he gathered his 12 roommates and showed them the trailer.

“When Pyaar Ka Punchnama was happening, when I got my first film, I never told anyone that I'm shooting for a film or I'm doing anything. Because I thought, pata chale yeh bhi scrap hogayi toh (what if this got scrapped too)?"

In Freddy, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a never before avatar as he plays the role of a lonely, shy and naïve dentist, who turns into a psychopath killer at night. The film also features Alaya F in a pivotal role

