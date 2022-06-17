Kartik Aaryan Refrains From Dancing To JugJugg Jeeyo Song As He Shares Stage With Karan Johar; Watch

The fallout between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar is known to all. While Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor were supposed to feature in KJo’s Dostana 2 and the shooting of the film had already begun, Kartik was later ousted from the film ‘due to unprofessional circumstances’. Since then, the two have maintained a distance. Kartik was also not invited to Karan’s 50th birthday bash earlier this year. However, for the first time since their fallout, Kartik and Karan shared a stage!

On Thursday night, Kartik Aaryan attended an event in Mumbai which was also graced by the filmmaker Karan Johar. In the video shared on social media by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, Kartik can be seen standing on the stage along with the cast of Dharma Productions’ upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo. Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Ayushmaan Khurrana, and Maniesh Paul among others can also be spotted in the video. Soon Karan Johar joins the stage too and the entire team dances to the song Nach Punjaabban. However, Kartik refrains from tapping his feet to the song.

Netizens were also quick to notice this and talk about the same in the comments section. “Kartik didn’t even dance to the song," one of the social media users wrote. “Kartik gives zero shits!" another comment read. Another fan gave a Pushpa twist to Kartik’s attitude and wrote, “Kartik ko manna padega Stage pe sb dance kar rahe hai lekin. Kartik be like -: mai jhukega nhi Karan k samne."

Last month, Kartik also opened up about his fallout with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. On being asked if an incident like this can affect him since he has no background in the film industry, Kartik said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now)."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will be next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. He also has Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in his kitty.

