Kartik Aaryan Responds To a 'Thoughtful' Fan Who Takes His Life-Size Cut-Out To Welcome Friend

Kartik Aaryan enjoys a massive fan following and there is no doubt about it. Such is his popularity that fans often find several ways of expressing their love for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star. One such incident caught the attention of Kartik Aaryan and his response to the ‘thoughtful’ gesture was a ‘dream come true’ moment for the fan.

Recently, popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared an adorable video on social media in which a person can be seen welcoming his friend at the Mumbai airport with a cut-out of Kartik Aaryan. In the clip, the girl named Priyanka reveals that she is such a big Kartik Aaryan fan and hence her thoughtful friend decided to welcome her with his cut-out and a bouquet of roses. The video was captioned, “Madness and fan following of Kartik Aaryan is something I have not seen in a while for any other. This video of a boy carrying Kartik’s cut out to pick up his friend from the airport shows what all people do for him and his connect with the people and mass is Unreal!"

Soon after the video was shared online, it caught the attention of the star himself and he chose to respond in the sweetest way. Kartik reposted the video and wrote, “Mujhe hi bula liya hota, Cutout ki kya zaroorat this. But a very thoughtful welcome". Check out the video here:

Priyanka took to the comment section and shared that it was no less than a dream-come-true moment for her. “Oh. My. God! Dream come true!!! Thank you thank you thank you!" she wrote. While many praised Kartik for his sweet gesture, others lauded the efforts of the friend. “I will pass out if someone does this for me, I mean the efforts", said one social media user.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming dark thriller with Alaya F, Freddy. The movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and will release on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar on December 2. Besides this, the actor will also be seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon and Satyaprem Ki Katha along with Kiara Advani.

