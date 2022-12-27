Kartik Aaryan Reunites With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's Manju Aka Tabu At Salman Khan's B'day Bash; See Pic

Salman Khan’s 57th birthday was a star-studded affair. The guest line-up had Shah Rukh Khan, Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sangeeta Bijlani, Pooja Hegde, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, and Suniel Shetty among others. Well, the party also reunited our much-loved duo, Rooh Baba and Manju aka Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. How do we know this? Kartik shared a snap with Tabu on his Instagram Stories. The selfie, which was taken by Kartik, showcased the two co-stars striking a pose. “With my Manjuu,” he captioned it, along with a ghost emoji.

Rooh Baba and Manju are the characters played by Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan and Tabu’s reunion here:

Tabu also re-shared Kartik Aaryan’s post on her Instagram Stories with the caption reading, “Sadharan aatma nhi hai (she is no ordinary spirit).”

Kartik Aaryan recently treated his Instagram family with a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The snap featured Kartik and Tabu sitting on a sofa. “Besties Rooh Baba And Manju feeling on Top of the World,” he captioned the post.

Kartik Aaryan and Tabu kickstarted the year 2022 with the mammoth success of their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the horror comedy, while Kartik essayed the role of Rooh Baba, Tabu received rave reviews for her dual-performance as Anju and Manju. The film also featured Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was the first Bollywood film, in the year 2022, to enter the Rs. 200 crore club. The film was the sequel to Akshay Kumar, and Vidya Balan’s film of the same name.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. He also has Satyaprem Ki Katha in his bag. The film will mark his second collaboration with Kiara Advani. Tabu, on the other hand, will be seen in Kuttey with Arjun Kapoor. Directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Kuttey is a dark comedy, which also stars Konkona Sen, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madam and Shardul. The film is slated to release next year on January 13.

