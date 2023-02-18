Kartik Aaryan Reveals If He Dated Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon in Fiery Rapid Fire; Here's What He Said

Kartik Aaryan is currently hitting the headlines for his much-anticipated film Shehzada which is the remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released in theatres yesterday. The actor recently sat down for an interview, and a fiery round of rapid-fire which had questions about his love life, if he dated Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and also about his favourite Salman Khan.

In an interview with ETimes, Kartik Aaryan answered questions about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan too. Kartik didn’t bat an eyelid. In fact, he seemed to be enjoying the questions.

On being asked if he dated Sara Ali Khan, the actor passed the question and when it came to Kriti Sanon, he said ‘no.’The actor also confronted that he is single.

Advertisement

When asked question to choose fav film between Salman’s Maine Pyaar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan or Tere Naam, the actor said that Salman is his favourite in all the roles, but Salman Sir in Bajrangi Bhaijaan is his favourite. Next, when asked about Aamir in 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par and Qayatamat Se Qayamat Tak, the actor smiled and said, “All these are legacy films, and said QSQT." When asked about King Khan and his 3 films Chak De, Pathaan and Baazigar, he chose Baazigar.’

Talking about Shehzada, the film is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and promises to be backed with comedy, drama, and romance in addition to action. Besides Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, it also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Pritam has composed tracks for the film. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan had said at the time of the trailer launch, “I’m grateful for people coming and watching my films in theatres and I hope the same thing happens with this film and with my future films, too. I hope Shehzada crosses the Rs 200 crore-mark. I’ll be very happy and the industry would also benefit. It’s a total family mass entertainer. So, I hope families come in large numbers."

Adding to this, Allu Aravind had expressed, “We’ll definitely break the record of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. That was a complete family entertainer, this is an even bigger family entertainer, and people are loving such films. This has everything: family, action, comedy, music. So, it’s sure to break Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (box office)’s record."

Read all the Latest Movies News here