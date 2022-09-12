Kartik Aaryan Reveals Love Aaj Kal 2 was a Turning Point in His Career: 'Bagged 3 Films After That'

Kartik Aaryan made major strides in B-Town with his recent Blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The Anees Bazmee’s directorial which earned more than Rs 230 crores worldwide has already set the benchmark high for upcoming films. Not only that, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has got quite a number of projects lined up ahead of him. The actor who has been around for 11 years now has quite a spectacular journey. But with all the successful projects under his belt, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor reveals that it was only after the debacle of Love Aaj Kal 2 that he landed up with multiple offers.

In a candid conversation with Film Companion, Kartik shared that even though Love Aaj Kal 2 tanked, it gave him an opportunity to display his acting skill for more serious roles. The movie instilled confidence among directors for roping him in.

He stated, “After playing two roles in the film, filmmakers started seeing me in that light." He also gave major credit to Imtiaz Ali for eliciting out his character in the new age romantic drama. Kartik said, “That’s Imtiaz Ali’s magic." Following this, the Bhool Bhulaiya actor had bagged three projects.

Kartik Aaryan is all set to feature in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. the actor disclosed that he had been urging the Aligarh director to cast him in a project since 2011. He divulged, “Mai pohoch jaata tha ya message kar deta tha ki mujhe please role dedo aapki film mein (I used to message or directly reach and ask for roles). Hansal Mehta is someone who will push you as an actor and beyond your capabilities. The hunger will get you the purity and then it’s the director’s medium which will push you ahead."

Earlier this year, the makers had revealed the first look of Kartik Aaryan from Captain India where the actor was dressed as a pilot with his face hidden behind the captain’s cap. The film is inspired by one of India’s successful rescue missions from a war-torn country, with Kartik as the pilot who leads the operation and displays exemplary bravery and courage.

