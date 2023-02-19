Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada is finally in theatres and is receiving a mixed respone from the audience. The film was initially supposed to hit the big screens on February 10. However, it was postponed to February 17 as a gesture of respect for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which has been ruling headlines ever since its release on January 25.

Now that Shehzada is in theatres, Kartik revealed that the decision to postpone the film was taken by the producers and director of the film because Pathaan ‘worked really well’ at the box office. It should also be noted that Kartik is also one of the producers of Shehzada. He also mentioned that the decision to postpone his movie seemed correct to him.

“I am a fan on Shah Rukh sir so I felt good when the decision to shift was taken. When a film is about to release, I’m saying one is big the other is small, I’m saying the film is already running. That film has worked really well. To release the film then didn’t seem correct to the producers so they took a call to just delay it by a week which didn’t seem difficult. We went ahead with it," Kartik told RJ Siddharth Kannan.

Kartik Aaryan further revealed that even he watched Pathaan and loved the film. “Maine dekhi (I watched), I also reacted to it. Mujhe toh bohut acchi lagi. Kaafi acchi lagi mujhe. Mujhe infact Shah Rukh-Salman sir saath mein dekhne ka mauka mila bohut time baad woh mereko bohut zada acha laga," he added.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, Manish Koirala, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. It is an official remake of Allu Arjun starrer Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film has so far collected Rs 12.65 crore so far.

News18 Showsha’s review of Shehzada read, “Shehzada mostly rests on Kartik Aaryan’s shoulders, he is present in almost every frame. Kriti Sanon has a short role, but the chemistry she shares with Kartik is evident. The two complement each other very well on screen and are probably one of the best looking onscreen jodis in Bollywood currently."

