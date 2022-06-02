Kartik Aaryan Says He Wants To Be a Part of Marvel Universe: 'They Know How To Create Magic'

From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Dhamaka and now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has never failed to impress fans with his top-notch performances. However, do you know that the actor also wishes to be a part of the Marvel universe? Well, it would be a treat for his fans if this dream comes true someday.

In a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan was asked if he has seen a movie poster or trailer in recent times that made him want to be a part of it. To this, the actor mentioned that he watched Dr Strange which made him want to be a part of the Marvel universe. “Recently, I saw Dr. Strange in the theatre, and I was like, I want to be part of a Marvel universe. They really know how to create magic," Kartik told Filmfare.

Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan also heaped praises on Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi. On being asked about the last time an actor’s performance humbled him, Kartik said, “I can’t think of just one. There are so many great actors in our industry and so many of my contemporaries have been giving some amazing performances, like Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was just superb, and so many more."

Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files are among the top three Bollywood movies of this year so far.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kiara Advani. He will now be seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. The movie is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It also features Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee in key roles. The film will be released on November 4, 2022. Besides this, Kartik also has Freddy in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.