Kartik Aaryan Says He Wants To Play Spider-Man in MCU; Reveals His Profit Sharing Ratio In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan is interested in playing the Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe if given a chance. The actor made the confession during a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Twitter. On Tuesday, Kartik hosted ‘Ask Kartik’ on the platform, fielding a number of questions from several fans. One of them asked Kartik about his interest in playing a Marvel superhero.

“One #marvel superhero you would love to become - #Thor , #CaptainAmerica , #Spiderman , #DoctorStrange ???" the fan asked. “Spidey #AskKartik," Kartik replied. The actor’s reply comes a few days after Kartik confessed he would want to star in a Marvel movie.

Advertisement

Speaking with Filmfare last week, Kartik said that he had recently watched Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and wanted to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I want to be part of a Marvel universe. They really know how to create magic," he said.

Besides talking about his Marvel aspirations, Kartik also spoke about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film has been performing well at the box office, with the collections surpassing Rs 150 crore. A curious fan asked Kartik what his profit sharing ratio was in the movie’s collection. Kartik had a very humble response. “150 cr mein profit nahi Fans ka pyaar mila hai !! Koi number usse bada nahin hota (There’s no profit in 150 cr. I’ve received fan’s love. No number is bigger than that,)" he replied.

A fan also asked Kartik what was one of the first things he did after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 surpassed Rs 100 crore. He revealed, “Mandir Gaya tha (I went to the temple)." Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will surpass Rs 175 crore. The film has been steady in the third week as well. On Monday, the film collected Rs 2.25 cr, pushing the total to Rs 157.07 cr.

Advertisement

While Kartik enjoys the success of the film, fans are looking forward to seeing the actor return to the big screen with Freddy and Shehzada.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.