Kartik Aaryan Says He Was 'Apprehensive' About Fans' Reaction To Freddy’s Kaala Jaadu; Here's Why

Actor Kartik Aaryan has dished out killer movies with party anthems like Chhote Chhote Peg, Bom Diggy Diggy, Haan Main Galat, Poster Lagwa Do and the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, among many others, over a career spanning about a decade. The latest to join the league is Kaala Jaadu from his upcoming film Freddy. It is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil and music composed by Pritam.

Kartik recently grooved to it as he was a part of the grand closing act at the 53rd edition of the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which was held on November 20 in Goa. The song has struck a chord with his fans too as it recently touched the 50 million views mark on YouTube and Instagram, combined.

But Kartik reveals that he was rather ‘apprehensive’ about the track initially. Talking about it, he says, “I was apprehensive if the audience will love the song… But their reactions and support have overwhelmed us! The musical combination of Pritam da and Arijit is so mesmerising that they can literally set the stage on fire. All our hard work has turned out to be victorious. I hope the audience continues listening and dancing to Kaala Jaadu."

Happy to have collaborated with Pritam again, Arijit says, “The music is something that attracted me the most when Pritam made me hear the tune. Once I heard it, I was hooked and addicted to it. Kartik has done a beautiful job in the video with his dance and expressions."

Pritam adds, “When Jayu (Jay Shewakramani; producer) showed me the movie, I was blown away by it and Kartik is incredible in it. Shashanka Ghosh (director) wanted a cello theme for the film. Keeping that in mind, I made a theme and interpreted that as a string line in the song. It was quite an unusual song for Arijit and he had fun with it. It’s a song so close to my heart that I didn’t want to deliver it."

Kumar Taurani, MD, Tips Industries Ltd, shares, “Kaala Jaadu is a very addictive song right from the moment you hear it, it just settles into your head. Kartik Aaryan has done a phenomenal job in the video. Voices of Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi have added an oomph factor to the song. Irshad Kamil’s lyrics and Pritam’s composition have made it an orchestral masterpiece."

The action-thriller is produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Film. It also stars Alaya F. Freddy is slated for a release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.

