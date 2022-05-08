Kartik Aaryan Says Miscommunication Happens Frequently in Bollywood: 'You Can Lose Work Because of it'

Actor Kartik Aaryan has opened up about miscommunication being rampant in the film industry. Aaryan revealed that it is very common in the industry and can lead to actors losing their jobs. The actor was axed from Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 last year, apparently due to a disagreement between him and producer Karan Johar, according to reports.

In an interview with Miss Malini, Kartik said, “Many times miscommunication happens in this industry. Not only in this industry, but it also happens in every industry. Sometimes this can be good for you, but sometimes you can lose work because of it. But I believe that the industry is going through a good phase, maybe because of OTT as well. Now I only think about the growth in the industry, nothing else."

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star also elaborated that he did not feel like an outcast or a stranger despite coming from a family with no background in films. He said, “I don’t feel like an outsider at any production house. Everyone is happy with my work, you get those vibes as soon as you enter the room. Once I understand that then only I decide if I want to work with them or not."

After being asked about the fallout between him and producer Karan Johar in an interview with the Indian Express, Kartik said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now)." When questioned on a few industry insiders creating a lobby against him, the actor said, “What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’ (make a mountain out of a molehill)."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be appearing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani. It is a sequel of the 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The first part proved to be a big success and starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. The Anees Azzmee directorial, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is slated to be released on the May 20 this year.

