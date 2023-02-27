After shelling out hugely successful films like Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Freddy in 2022, Kartik Aaryan experienced a setback with Shehzada, a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. But the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is all set to bounce back with his next film SatyaPrem Ki Katha which is being shot for quite some time now. The actor recently expressed working on the project was fulfilling.

On Sunday, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of a clapper board on which it’s written SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The snap was supposedly taken right before a shot. One could see the crew members in the backdrop with big lights on the sets. He wrote in the caption, “Fulfilling (with a red heart emoji)."

Seeing their favorite star back to work even with how poorly Shehzada performed at the box office, fans swarmed the comment section with only good things to say. One of them wrote,

“SatyaPrem Ki Katha is something unique and a true love story! Can’t wait for it!!" Another one commented, “I am 100 per cent sure that will be the best movie because Kartik and Kiara always being favourite on-screen couples!" Someone else said, “I think this movie will be a blockbuster!!!" A fan stated, “Can’t wait to see our Bhool Bhulaiya 2 couple on-screen again!"

The film that was originally titled Satya Narayan Ki Katha resulted in a social media outrage due to its title. Owing to the controversy, the makers had decided to change the name to SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Last year, on the occasion of Kiara Adcani’s birthday, Kartik had shared the first still of the movie. The picture showed Kartik holding Kiara in a romantic embrace. The surprise post was enough to pique the interest of the fans. Kartik had written in the caption, “Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem (red heart emoji) #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani". The director of the film left an endearing comment which read, “Mere SatyaPrem aur Katha(with red emojis".

Touted to be an epic love story, the musical- romantic-drama will also star Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Ritu Shivpuri, Arnob Khan Akib, Mahru Sheikh and Bhargav Polara. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 29 June 2023.

