Kartik Aaryan Shakes Legs With Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi To Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sauda Khara Khara'

Kartik Aaryan has a gala year with Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Freddy. The actor who is riding high on his films’ successes has taken some time out for himself to relax, and what better way than grooving to Diljit Dosanjh’s songs at his concert? The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor was spotted attending the Punjabi Singer’s jam-packed show in Mumbai and was captured alongside Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

On Saturday, a fan handle of Kartik Aaryan shared a snippet on Twitter where the actor can be seen shaking his legs to the hit song ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ from Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s social comedy Good Newwz and he is joined by Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia who are grooving with the same zest. Dressed up in a black sweatshirt and shades, Kartik looked absolutely overjoyed.

Earlier in the day, Diljit Dosanjh had shared pictures from the same concert on his personal Instagram handle with the caption, “All the characters in this event are fictitious. aamchi Mumbai." The snaps showcased a full attendance of fans who had gathered to listen to their favorite Punjabi singer.

On having a successful year, Kartik Aaryan had recently told PinkVilla, “I was in college when I did Pyaar Ka Punchnama. I was totally raw, and I was trying to figure out how the industry functions. I understood there is more to films than acting and that I figured out much later in life. It took me 4-5 years to get noticed, people didn’t even know my name. They used to call me different names like ‘guy who says monologues’ and all. So I consider Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety my launch film, which gave me the entry as a hero."

On the professional front, besides his most recent, Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic-thriller Freddy, where he essayed the role of a dentist, Kartik Aaryan will also feature in Rohit Dhawan’s action drama Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, a big budget film with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu and finally Hera Pheri 3 by Firoz Nadiadwala.

