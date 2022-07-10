Kartik Aaryan Shares Fun Pics From His Europe Vacation, Fans Say 'India Is Missing You'

Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 and is currently in Europe along with his team. The actor has also been sharing several pictures from his vacation on social media. In his latest picture, Kartik was seen posing by the river. He wore a purple t-shirt and paired it with black joggers. The actor added swag to his look with uber-cool goggles. In other pictures, Kartik Aaryan can be seen walking on the streets with a backpack on his back. In one of the clicks, he was seen posing in a black jacket in an elevator.

In the caption, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Jaane bhi do Euro," along with a purple heart emoji.

Advertisement

Fans were quick to react to Kartik Aaryan’s picture. One of the fans wrote, “India’s missing you". Another social media user commented, “How can you be so cuteeeeeeeee". A third user called Kartik ‘cosmically cool’.

On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan dropped another picture in which he was seen riding a bicycle. From the photo, it looked like the actor was on a shopping spree in Europe as he also held several bags in the picture. “Just Bought A Painting Which Says Art Is Free," he wrote in the caption.

Before starting his vacation, Kartik dropped a picture on social media with which he revealed that he is going on a boy’s trip to Europe. In the click, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor was seen posing with his friends as they kept their backs to the camera. “Euro Trip begins..," read the caption. Kartik posted the same picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Vacation mode on."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20 and became an instant hit. Apart from Kartik, the film also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani in key roles. Recently, in an exclusive interview with News18, Kartik talked about how he never thought that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be such a hit at the box office. The actor mentioned that the film helped Bollywood revive from the losses the industry faced during the pandemic. “I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations," he said.

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. It will hit theatres in November this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.