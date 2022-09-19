Kartik Aaryan Shows Sweet Gesture to Fan, Tejasswi Prakash Doesn’t Want Relationship with Karan Kundrra to Overshadow Work

Kartik Aaryan was snapped at the Jodhpur airport on Sunday after he attended an event in the city. However, as he entered the airport to catch his flight, a young fan screamed his name. Not just this, but in the video that has surfaced online, the child can also be seen crying inconsolably to meet his favourite actor. Upon hearing this, Kartik returned to the entry area of the airport, met his young fan, took a picture with him and also signed an autograph. This left netizens impressed.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan’s Young Fan Screams and Cries Inconsolably At The Airport, Actor Returns To Meet Him

Advertisement

Tejasswi Prakash, in a recent interview, said that she doesn’t want her relationship with Karan Kunddra to overshadow their work. Tejasswi was asked if she is ever bothered by the among of love TejRan gets. To this, the actress mentioned it scares her because she does not want people to stop looking at them as ‘serious actors’.

Also read: Tejasswi Prakash Doesn’t Want Her Relationship With Karan Kundrra To Overpower Work, Says ‘I Am a Bit Scared’

Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva has collected Rs. 360 crores worldwide in 10 days. Taking to his Instagram, Ayan Mukerji thanked the audience for all the love, while sharing the numbers for the film. He also mentioned that he has been ‘absorbing and learning deeply’ from all the criticisms- positive and negative.

Also read: Brahmastra Part 1 Collects 360 Crs in 10 Days at Worldwide Box Office, Ayan Mukerji Thanks Audience

Advertisement

Anurag Kashyap’s sister, Anubhuti Kashyap’s directorial debut, Doctor G’s poster was released today. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha, the story of the film is said to be set in a medical college campus in Bhopal and aspires to be one of a kind social-comedy. Ayushmann will be essaying the role of a doctor in the stree-rog vibhaag (gynaecology department).

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Plays Only Male Student in Gynaecology Dept in Social Comedy Doctor G

Advertisement

Enrique Iglesias has taken the internet by storm after a recent video of the singer surfaced on social media. Enrique left everyone in shock after he dropped a video of himself kissing a fan on the lips during a meet and greet in Las Vegas on Friday. The video shows a female fan clicking a selfie with the 47-year-old singer as he gives pecks on her cheeks. However, soon she turns towards him and gives him a passionate kiss on the lips.

Also read: Enrique Iglesias Engages in Passionate Kiss with Fan During Meet and Greet in Las Vegas, Watch

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here