Kartik Aaryan Spends Independence Day Eve With Indian Navy Officers; Holds Guns, Performs Bhangra

Ahead of Independence Day, Kartik Aaryan revealed he spent time with the officers of the Indian Navy. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a series of pictures and videos in which he was seen participating in a number of activities on a naval ship. The first picture featured Kartik posing with a group of officers and was followed by Kartik playing tug of war with the officers.

He was then seen posing with a gun, with a serious face, along with a few other armed officers. He was then seen performing Bhaghra with performers and playing video games as well. He was also seen getting impressed with roti making machine and chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ with other officers.

Sharing the post, Kartik said, “Hail the soldier !! ❤️ A day with the brave Navy soldiers." Fans took to the comments section and showered him with love. “The way you make us all soo proud!" a fan commented. “Koki proud to be a kartikian," added another. Many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Kartik also changed his display picture on Instagram to a picture taken from his visit.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan’s latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a big success. The film also starter Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Next, he will be seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy with Alaya F, and Captain India.

Kartik had recently shared a sneak peek of the table read session for his upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha. In the picture, Kartik can be seen holding a script along with the makers in the background who seem to be immersed in a serious discussion.

Touted to be an epic love story, SatyaPrem Ki Katha would be helmed by Sameer Vidwans and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala production. This would be the second collaboration of Kartik Aaryan with Kiara Advani after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

