Kartik Aaryan Starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Breaches The 175 Crore Mark, Maintains Pace Even in Week 4

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Adavni starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged to be one of the most successful films of recent times, after The KashmirFiles. The Anees Bazmee helmed horror comedy, which has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs. 65 crores, had already made a profit of over 100 crores in its fourth week. And now, the film has breached the 175 crore mark as well.

Touted as a family entertainer, the film maintained its face in its 4th Wednesday and collected Rs. 1.26 crores, taking the total collection to Rs, 175.02 crores. With this, the film hastruly emerged as a blockbuster. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 crosses ₹ 175 cr [Wed, Day 27]… Is now a certified BLOCKBUSTER… [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr, Tue 1.29 cr, Wed 1.26 cr. Total: ₹ 175.02 cr. #India biz." See the tweet here:

Advertisement

Well, the film had already crossed the 200 crore mark worldwide. Just a day back, anticipating the film crossing the 175 crore mark, Kartik Aaryan had posted, “Ab 175 vaali Smile surely aane vaali hai 😁 #JhoomRahaHoon 😂🙏🏻"

Reports had also been doing the rounds that the actor had hiked his fees after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, not just the actor, but the producer- Bhushan Kumar- had also rubbished such rumours. Bhushan Kumar had also said in an interview with Pinkvilla that Kartik had helped them financially by not keeping too high a fees, which helped the makers spend more in making the film.

Kartik also has quite a few projects at hand, lined up for release. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of Shehzada, which will co-star Kriti Sanon. It is the official remake of the Allu Arjun starrer, Ala Vainkunthapurramuloo. He also has Freddie and Satyanarayan Ki Katha in his kitty.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.