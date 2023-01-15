Kartik Aaryan Takes a Break From Shehzada Promotions to Celebrate His Mother's 60th Birthday

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up to amaze everyone with his acting skills in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi remake Shehzada. While there is still some time until the film premieres at the silver screens, the Freddy actor has been neck-deep in movie promotions already. But as it turns out, Kartik Aaryan would be taking a short break in order to mark his mother’s 60th birthday. If reports were to be believed, the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor has got something planned for her.

As per the sources close to ETimes, Kartik Aaryan has reached Mumbai and is on his way to Siddhivinayak Temple which would be followed by a huge celebratory bash in Juhu. The source revealed, “Kartik flew back in from his out-station promotions today morning for his mother’s 60th birthday and immediately went to Siddhivinayak temple right from the airport with her, as part of his plan for the day."

The source disclosed further, “Kartik has also planned a huge birthday party tonight for aunty, at a posh restaurant in Juhu, for which he has invited many of his mother’s friends and relatives, not just from Mumbai but from Gwalior too, as it is expected to be a grand bash. Until the party, he is looking forward to spending some quality time with her, at home."

Talking about Shehzada, the film is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and promises to be backed with comedy, drama, and romance, in addition to action. Besides Kartik, it also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Pritam has composed tracks for the film. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Krishan Kumar, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill. Shehzada will hit theatres on February 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik Aaryan also has Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, a big budget film with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.

